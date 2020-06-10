MUMBAI: TCS iON, part of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), has partnered with the National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC) to provide its training partners access to the TCS iON Digital Glass Room, enabling online vocational skills training for millions of students across the country.

The partnership will strengthen NSDC’s online content aggregation platform-- eSkill India--through which it enables e-learning amongst skill seekers and will contribute towards strengthening the Skill India mission.

NSDC has a network of over 500 training partners across the country which will access TCS iON Digital Glass Room to offer virtual skilling programmes during the lockdown and thereafter.

A NSDC certification helps skilled workers bargain for up to 15% higher remuneration. NSDC is piloting a platform to help connect skilled workers to demand across industry clusters in the country to help avoid migration for jobs.

The TCS iON Digital Glass Room will enable skill trainers to deliver lectures, create and share content, share and evaluate assignments, conduct formative tests, and monitor learners’ progress. The platform also enables online collaboration among students and trainers through debates, quizzes, polls and surveys. Students and trainers can share posts, like, vote and chat with each other, ensuring seamless education.

"We are delighted to provide the TCS iON Digital Glass Room and the associated set of digital tools to NSDC’s training partners so that skilling can go on uninterrupted during the lockdown and the impact can be multiplied as the lockdown eases," said Venguswamy Ramaswamy, global head, TCS iON.

The TCS iON Digital Glass Room is a web-based digital education platform that helps educators to engage with students in real-time by uploading and sharing their own lessons, videos, worksheets, assignments and assessments, and using interactive methods like polls, debates, quizzes, surveys, and more. It also facilitates digital learning through groups or digital discussion rooms powered by the TCS iON Digital Learning platform. Over 4 million learners are currently using the platform.

In today’s disruptive environment, digital solutions provide live virtual classrooms and self-study courses, enabling continuity of training and learning. NSDC’s collaboration with TCS iON is aimed at facilitating innovative methods to promote skill training and access for learners," said Dr Manish Kumar, mangling director and chief executive, NSDC.

Last month finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman had announced several measures to ensure that students across age groups can continue to learn through various online initiatives.

However, according to ed-tech providers, institutions are struggling to put content online. Additionally, there isn't enough time to train faculty to switch to an online method of pedagogy and disciplined learning. Also, the access to such online initiatives is difficult hundreds of thousands of students across the country.

