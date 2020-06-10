TCS iON, NSDC partner to enable content generation for vocational skilling

The TCS iON Digital Glass Room is a web-based digital education platform that helps educators to engage with students in real-time by uploading and sharing their own lessons, videos, worksheets, assignments and assessments, and using interactive methods like polls, debates, quizzes, surveys, and more. It also facilitates digital learning through groups or digital discussion rooms powered by the TCS iON Digital Learning platform. Over 4 million learners are currently using the platform.