It’s the time of the year when the plush Birla Matoshree auditorium in south Mumbai prepares to play host to the bustle of a series of annual general meetings (AGMs) of some of India’s largest firms.

There’s Tata Consultancy Services Ltd (TCS) to kick off the season, usually followed by Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) among others in India’s commercial capital.

Now the coronavirus pandemic has gone and ripped into the certainty of that annual ritual. Come 11 June, the lively banter between management and over 500 shareholders at TCS’s 25th AGM will move out of Matoshree’s familiar settings to the National Securities Depositories Ltd’s (NSDL) online platform.

It is not known if the RIL AGM, slated for August, will follow in TCS’s footsteps into a charmless online platform.

The nationwide lockdown has disrupted the ways in which companies do business. In order to help firms manage regulatory compliances, the government and regulators have relaxed various norms, allowing them to host shareholder meetings via video conferencing.

TCS has issued a notice to shareholders for the first virtual AGM to be held since the ministry of corporate affairs (MCA) issued guidelines for such meetings.

“In view of the continuing covid-19 pandemic, the MCA circular permitted the holding of AGM through video conferencing / other audio visual means without the physical presence of members at a common venue," said the TCS notice to shareholders.

Birla Matoshree is one of the oldest auditoriums in the city and hosts up to 35 AGMs of top corporates each year.

TCS, like many others, is making arrangements for shareholders to participate via the NSDL website this year.

On 8 April, MCA issued a circular stating that attendance of members in these virtual meetings needs to be tracked to verify the quorum.

In case of extraordinary general meetings, firms are required to allow for two-way teleconferencing for up to 1,000 members.

For the AGM, TCS did not respond to queries on the expected quorum.

Members will be able to attend the AGM through video conferencing or other audio visual means or view a live webcast provided by NSDL website and vote by using their remote e-voting login credentials.

The facility of joining the AGM through video conferencing will be available for members on a first come-first served basis. Like physical meetings, members will be allowed to express views or ask questions. However, the virtual shareholder meetings will not have the facility for appointing proxies.

“The biggest issue in virtual AGMs would come when the management tables contentious issues. Due to the virtual nature of the AGM process, the debate would be limited as against AGMs in regular course. The other big challenge is how the companies will facilitate a two-way interaction between management and shareholders. It should not be a case of management giving sermons," said Shriram Subramanian, managing director at InGovern Research Services, a corporate governance advisory firm.

Jayshree P. Upadhyay contributed to this story.

