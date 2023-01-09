TCS' attrition rate inches lower to 21.3% in Q3, adds 2,197 new employees1 min read . Updated: 09 Jan 2023, 05:27 PM IST
- In the September 2022 quarter, the Tata Group backed employees' headcount stood at 616,171 with an attrition rate of 21.5%.
IT giant Tata Consultancy Services' (TCS) attrition rate for the quarter ending December 31, 2022, inched lower to 21.3%. TCS expects the IT services attrition rate to drop further in the company quarters. However, sequentially, the company made a net addition of 2,197 employees in Q3FY23.