IT giant Tata Consultancy Services' (TCS) attrition rate for the quarter ending December 31, 2022, inched lower to 21.3%. TCS expects the IT services attrition rate to drop further in the company quarters. However, sequentially, the company made a net addition of 2,197 employees in Q3FY23.

During Q2FY23, the Tata Group-backed employees' headcount stood at 616,171 with a net addition of 9,840 employees from the June 2022 quarter where the headcount was at 606,331.

On the other hand, TCS' attrition rate stood at 21.5% on the last twelve months' basis in Q2FY23.

In the second quarter, TCS stated that with normalizing wage expectations and talent supply catching up across the industry, the company expects attrition to start to taper down in H2 of FY23.