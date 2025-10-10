TCS launches AI hub, design studio in UK amid layoffs, aims to create 5,000 jobs

India's largest IT company, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), on Friday, 10 October 2025, announced the launch of an artificial intelligence (AI) experience zone, along with a design studio, in London, United Kingdom, as part of its restructuring efforts, according to an exchange filing.

TCS also disclose that the IT major plans to create 5,000 new jobs across Britain over the next three years as the investment effort seeks to support talent development and employment.

This expansion plan comes amid a company-wide restructuring where the IT major seeks to lay off nearly 12,000 employees or almost 2% of its global workforce.

The July to September quarter data for the 2025-26 fiscal year showed that the total headcount of the company's workforce has already witnessed a 19,755 fall to 593,314 as of the second quarter, compared to their 613,069 headcount level as of the end of the first quarter of the fiscal year.

What does TCS plan to do? With this AI hub, the design studio TCS aims for it to play a strategic role in fostering innovation and client collaboration nationwide.

The London design studio follows the first design studio, which opened in New York in September 2025. These studios aim to leverage the innovation ecosystem that TCS has built in partnership with its partners, academia, and startup enterprises across the nation.

“As we celebrate a landmark Prime Ministerial visit to India, we have reaffirmed the pledge between our two economies to maximise on the trade deal we signed in July. As a valued investor for the UK, Tata Group and its companies like TCS are central to this mission, which ultimately will create jobs, put money in people’s pockets, and deliver economic growth across both countries,” said Jason Stockwood, Minister of Investment, UK.

TCS-UK relations The Tata Group firm has been partnering with the United Kingdom for over five decades and has created nearly 42,000 direct and indirect job opportunities in the nation.

In the financial year 2023-24, the IT major contributed 3.3 billion British pounds to the UK economy, while supporting a total tax contribution of more than 780 million euros in the same fiscal year.