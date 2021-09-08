IT services major Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has started its biggest recruitment drive for women professionals who are looking for job opportunities after a career gap.

The tech behemoth has said, "Talent and Potential will always remain, and Rebegin is an opportunity for talented experienced women professionals to inspire, reinvent and challenge themselves to make a mark."

"So take center stage, stand in the spotlight, and own your presence as a change-maker partnering with TCS," the IT firm added.

What's in it for you?

The country's top IT major said, “We at TCS cherish talent who believe they can change the world through their unique set of skills and perspectives. If you are one of them, then we are excited to introduce our special hiring initiative designed for aspiring talent."

It further said, “This is a platform where you can easily discover a plethora of job opportunities available in PAN India. If you have foundational skills which you are passionate about and wish to develop into specialized streams, we invite you to apply."

“We believe that learning is the only constant in an ever-changing world. This initiative provides you an opportunity not only to hone your existing skills but also chart a career in more specialised areas in your aspirational field. We want you to experience a unique career journey full of challenging roles and glorious milestones, with an added bonus of a simplified single stage interview process," it stated.

TCS added, “It is our belief to build greater futures through innovation and collective knowledge. Hence we honor your experience, your ideas and your ability to forge an innovative path for our present and future generations."

All about the job role

Interested candidates should have an experience in between two to five years. Hiring will be done pan India, the company said.

“Highest qualification should be a full time Graduate / Post Graduate degree," the IT major informed.

Here's how to apply:

1. Interested professionals should apply as per the appropriate skill mapping.

2. The eligible candidates will receive the interview details on their registered email IDs.

Skills required

SQL Server DBA

Linux Administrator

Network Admin

Mainframe Admin

Automation Testing

Performance Testing Consultant

Angular JS

Oracle DBA

Citrix Administrator

Java Developer

Dotnet Developer

Android Developer

IOS Developer

Windows Admin

Python Developer

PLSQL

To get more details on the application process and the eligibility criteria, click here.

