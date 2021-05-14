TCS launches cloud-based subscription solution for media clients

BENGALURU : Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) Ltd has launched a cloud-based “intelligent" subscription solution built on SAP business technology platform for its media clients.

The solution is aimed at helping the media and publishing industry "transform customer experience and shift to subscription-based order-to-cash processes for physical and digital content", TCS said in a statement.

The communication and media vertical contributed 6.6% to the company’s total revenues during FY21 and declined 5.9% in constant currency from FY20.

The launch comes agaithe backdrop of the media and publishing industry moving away from traditional one-off selling to a recurring revenue model based on consumption. End consumers are also looking for flexible pay-per-use or time-bound subscription options.

The TCS solution addresses this need by leveraging artificial intelligence and machine learning to personalize content curation and offer recommendations based on user profiles, preferences, and past subscriptions.

“The solution enables greater cross selling or up selling to consumers, resulting in enhanced revenue growth, and improved engagement, leading to greater customer retention. Additionally, it is designed to enable significantly faster time to market and reduce the total cost of ownership of legacy applications," TCS said in a statement.

“TCS’s intelligent subscription solution leverages our contextual knowledge in the media and publishing industry and our deep expertise in evolving innovative business models, to help organizations reimagine their business, enhance customer experience and unlock continuous business value," said Akhilesh Tiwari, global head, Enterprise Application Services, TCS.

