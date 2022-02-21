Tata Consultancy Services Ltd (TCS) has launched a ‘Digital Garage’ in Sydney, Australia, to bring the company’s global capabilities to the Australian market. The ‘Digital Garage’, an innovation and digital collaboration centre, is the first such centre in Asia-Pacific, adding to the other such centres in New York, Pittsburg, Amsterdam, and Tokyo.

“The advanced research hub is designed to holistically look at innovation, helping businesses establish their competitive differentiation, increase speed to market, and navigate their growth and transformation journeys. It provides companies with a structured framework that helps them ideate better, work on creative solutions faster, and focus their efforts on real, purpose-driven business needs," TCS said in a statement.

TCS said the ‘Digital Garage’ provides access to the TCS global ecosystem of academia, startups, and technology providers. It also provides rapid prototyping capabilities with a clear focus on building greater futures by finding and creating sustainable solutions. TCS said it will be working with its hyperscaler partners to develop digital solutions at scale, helping customers accessing the innovation centre innovate at speed and scale.

“Collaborative innovation, harnessing the collective knowledge of an ecosystem of partners, better enables the development of transformational digital solutions and sustainable business that build a better future," said Vikram Singh, country head, TCS Australia and New Zealand. “The launch of the Digital Garage in Sydney enables TCS to better collaborate with our clients, bringing the best of TCS’ global capabilities to Australia to support local transformation and delivery of ideas that meet the needs of local businesses and improve the lives of Australians."

Australia is a key strategic region for TCS, and the launch of the bespoke digital collaboration centre forms an intrinsic part of the company’s larger commitment of supporting local innovation, according to TCS. The company said it is investing heavily in growing its local expertise and investing in new talent to support expansion of its growing customer base.

