TCS launches new solution for media and communication service providers

TCS launches new solution for media and communication service providers

TCS said the order will not have any impact on second quarter financial results expected on 12 October. Photo: Aniruddha Chowdhury/Mint
1 min read . 11:44 AM IST Staff Writer

  • TCS recently launched an ‘Engineering the Future’ media lab, an advanced product research and design facility, to build and showcase solutions on the RDK platform

Bengaluru: Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) Ltd on Wednesday said it has launched the TCS Connected Consumer Home solution based on open-source software platform RDK, to help media and communication service providers offer intuitive and connected consumer experiences.



Communication and media vertical contributes nearly 7% to the company’s total revenues and grew 5.5% sequentially during the December quarter.



“TCS Connected Consumer Home provides non-invasive device telemetry-enabled data analytics to generate insights for improving services, and introducing new features based on user behaviour data within the connected home ecosystem, across next-gen video, OTT (over-the-top), internet gateway and IoT (internet of things) connected devices," TCS said in a statement.

TCS recently launched an ‘Engineering the Future’ media lab to build and showcase solutions on the RDK platform. The lab is an advanced product research and design facility that helps customers innovate, rapidly prototype, and create ready to deploy solutions.

The open-source platform fosters collaboration among different partners to build purpose-centric and boundary-less ecosystems, said Regu Ayyaswamy, global head, Engineering and Industrial Services and IoT, TCS.

“The TCS Connected Consumer Home Solution standardizes core functions used in video, broadband and next generation smart home IoT solutions, helping deliver superior user experiences, and enabling new business models and innovation in this segment," he added.

