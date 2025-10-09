TCS layoffs: Chief HR opens up on figures circulating amid restructuring exercise - ‘Not factual, extremely exaggerated’

TCS layoffs: India's largest IT company, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), Chief HR Officer Sudeep Kunnumal, on Thursday, 9 October 2025, said that the company has ‘released’ 1% or 6,000 employees as part of their restructuring exercises.

The CHRO Sudeep Kunnumal on Thursday dismissed the ‘extremely exaggerated numbers’ which are circulating in the media reports. The human resource head also urged people to disregard these reported numbers.