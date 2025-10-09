Subscribe

TCS layoffs: Chief HR opens up on figures circulating amid restructuring exercise - ‘Not factual, extremely exaggerated’

Written By Anubhav Mukherjee
Published9 Oct 2025, 07:11 PM IST
TCS said that the company has released 1% or 6,000 people from the workforce.
TCS said that the company has released 1% or 6,000 people from the workforce.(Reuters)

TCS layoffs: India's largest IT company, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), Chief HR Officer Sudeep Kunnumal, on Thursday, 9 October 2025, said that the company has ‘released’ 1% or 6,000 employees as part of their restructuring exercises.

The CHRO Sudeep Kunnumal on Thursday dismissed the ‘extremely exaggerated numbers’ which are circulating in the media reports. The human resource head also urged people to disregard these reported numbers.

(This is a developing story. Please check back for updates)

 
 
