TCS layoffs impact: Nasscom expects ‘workforce rationalisation’ in tech industry, experts warn of cost pressures, AI

Industry trade association Nasscom (National Association of Software and Service Companies) has in a report titled ‘Workforce realignment and industry transformation’ hinted at what it foresees for the future of the tech industy.

While the organisation did not implicitly name Tata Consultancy Services, this report comes just days after news of the company's recent layoff of 12,000 employees broke.

Transitions, ‘workforce rationalisation’: What did Nasscom say? Nasscom on July 28 said that in the near term it expects some “transitions” and “workforce rationalisation” as organisations shift toward product-aligned delivery models in response to increasing client demands.

It further highlighted that the tech industry is currently at an inflection point, with AI and automation becoming central to business operations.

“Over the next several months, we anticipate some transitions as organisations pivot toward product-aligned delivery models, driven by rising client expectations around agility, innovation, and speed. This shift is likely to reshape traditional service delivery frameworks and, in the near term, may lead to some workforce rationalisation as traditional skillsets are re-evaluated,” Nasscom said.

It added that looking ahead, “technology will continue to serve as a powerful catalyst for growth, making continuous skilling, upskilling, and cross-skilling, vital to developing future-ready and resilient workforces”.

How to bridge the gap? What Nasscom suggests… According to Nasscom, to sustain India's leadership in the artificial intelligence (AI) era and bridge the skilling gap for talent, will require “deeper collaborations among industry, academia, and government”.

It noted that till Q4 FY25, over 1.5 million professionals were trained in AI and GenAI skills across levels; and advanced AI skilling initiatives reached over 95,000 employees in leading listed firms. This covered topics such as AI-native cloud, embedded AI, and applied intelligence certifications.

“Hiring trends will continue to evolve, with increasing demand for deep, specialised expertise. There is no one-size-fits-all solution each enterprise will navigate this transition based on its unique strategic needs,” Nasscom added.

IT industry fears mounting cost pressures, AI, automation Meanwhile, reeling from the TCS layoffs shockwave, the IT industry believes that cost pressures, AI impact and automation hit hard, according to another PTI report.

Tarun Pathak, Research Director at Counterpoint Research, believes TCS's move reflects “a combination of macroeconomic pressures, shifting client expectations, and a broader industry pivot toward agile, outcome-based delivery models”.

He added that while TCS clarified the job cuts are not driven by AI, it does come at a time when automation and AI adoption are increasingly influencing workforce decisions across the tech industry.

“Globally, companies are reassessing roles and skills to align with new digital priorities. For Indian IT services companies, this marks a transition towards more efficient and performance-focused workforce models,” Pathak said.

Faisal Kawoosa, Chief Analyst and Founder of Techarc, noted that enterprises are expecting IT services companies to do more for less, using AI. “Cost pressures will further force layoffs… human agents will fast be replaced by AI agents who compete on skills and are proficient with current human skills,” he said.

TeamLease Digital CEO Neeti Sharma said every company today is looking towards an AI-led transformation. "They are making heavy investments in upskilling their existing employees and the new ones being onboarded. The ones that do not upskill or fit the future structure, may have to be let go. So we will see changes across companies, many positive and few negatives in the long run," she said.

