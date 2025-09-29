TCS layoffs: Panic grips employees amid ‘forced resignations’, report reveals unseen ‘human suffering’

Nearly two months after reports surfaced that Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), India’s largest IT firm, would cut 2 per cent of its workforce or over 12,000 jobs, the impact is being felt across the workforce.

A wave of sudden and forced resignations recently has left employees with uncertainty and unease about what lies ahead. An employee recounted his ordeal, finally leading to his termination. According to a report by Moneycontrol, he is currently unemployed and hiding his situation from his family.

‘Forced to resign,’ says former employee A 35-year-old Rohan (name changed), who had worked at TCS for 13 years after joining as a campus recruit, said he was compelled to resign following five months of “harassment” by Human Resources (HR) and the Resource Management Group (RMG), the Moneycontrol report said.

When asked to resign, he felt “betrayed by the Tata Group company he had been loyal to for over a decade”. Although Rohan chose not to resign, the IT firm eventually terminated his employment in mid-2025, it added.

He alleged that the company asked him to pay a recovery fee of ₹6-8 lakhs for the period he was on the bench. He told the publication that only half of this amount was deducted from his gratuity and paid leave, while the remaining balance was settled by TCS.

Earlier, Rohan participated in a five-year project with a major automotive client. As that project concluded, he managed to secure only a one-year engagement. “On completion of that project, I had to struggle to find another project in this area, as there was not much work or deals for TCS in this space. I had reached out to managers of other teams as well,” he told MC.

Rohan was on the bench for several months before his termination. He also mentioned that HR and RMG would frequently call him for enquiries, once his access was also revoked.

“They started threatening me saying I was moonlighting for other companies, tried to put me on enquiry. This went on for months, the mental torture was nothing less living in the hell,” he said.

Rohan is currently living at his friend's place and continues to search for a job in Pune. “My family, wife and kids in my hometown are not aware of this. I couldn’t bring myself to tell them about it,” he said.

Livemint could not independently verify the report.

Why is TCS laying off employees? In its statement in July, TCS stated that the layoffs are part of its wider strategy to become a “future-ready organisation”, emphasising investments in technology, AI implementation, market growth, and workforce restructuring.

“Towards this, a number of reskilling and redeployment initiatives have been underway. As part of this journey, we will also be releasing associates from the organisation whose deployment may not be feasible. This will impact about 2 per cent of our global workforce, primarily in the middle and the senior grades, over the course of the year,” it said.

An atmosphere of fear One of the employees who is still with the company mentioned an “environment of fear” in his office, where no one knows “who gets the call next”.

“In my office, seniors are getting laid off, above 8-10 years of experience. There’s a lot of fear, confusion and chaos going on in the office right now…Employees are suddenly getting emails to meet the HR, and immediately asked to leave. Some are getting about a week’s notice period and others have to leave immediately,” he told the news portal.

“Teams after teams are getting fully laid off. Some who are working even on the new technologies are getting impacted,” he said. Some of the “ongoing projects were impacted, clients are cost-cutting so now TCS requires fewer number of people on those projects and rest are getting laid off,” he added.

Risk of being in fluidity list The impacted employees have claimed that managers have a list called the ‘fluidity list’, which includes the names of people who might be laid off, the report said. Several current and former employees have alleged that the human resources department contacts employees within thirty days of being placed on the contentious fluidity list, providing them with two options, either to resign voluntarily or to face termination, it added.