TCS layoffs: Union of IT and ITES employees protests against 12,000 job cuts

The Union of IT And ITES Employees (UNITE) on August 20 protested in Chennai against information technology giant Tata Consultancy Services' (TCS) decision to lay off 2 per cent or 12,000 employees, which was announced in July.

UNITE has alleged that TCS is replacing the 12,000 laid-off employees with freshers at significantly lower pay, and that the job cuts are wider than reported. It also demanded that the company re-skill and up-skill impacted workers.

Mint reached out to TCS regarding the allegations and the company spokesperson said, “These speculations are incorrect and misleading. As communicated earlier, the impact is limited to 2 per cent of our workforce.”

What has UNITE said? In a post on social media platform X (formerly Twitter), the Union also said that it is protesting the government's inaction against the mass layoffs.

According to a report by The Indian Express, the union has alleged that TCS has hired freshers at 80-85 per cent lesser pay to replace the fired employees, and the complete layoff process would result in 30,000-40,000 jobs lost.

The organisation is demanding that TCS “re-skill and up-skill” employees, instead of “discarding” them, the report added.

It cited a press statement from UNITE, which alleged that top positions at TCS are “rewarded with obscene pay hikes” that are “denied” to ordinary workers.

TCS Salary Hike: 80% of employees eligible Meanwhile, in August, the company announced salary hikes effective from September 1, 2025. The company in an email said that around 80 per cent of TCS employees, or 4 out of 5, are eligible for the increment.

The hike applies to employees with about 11 years of experience or less in the C3A band, Mint reported earlier. While an NDTV report said that those getting hikes have CTCs between ₹15 lakh and ₹35 lakh.