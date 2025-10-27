TCS denies losing $1 billion Marks & Spencer contract over cyber attack, dubs reports as 'misleading'

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has denied reports of losing a $1 billion contract from British giant Marks & Spencer, following cyberattack-related failures.

Calling the report, published by UK newspaper The Telegraph, ‘misleading’, the IT giant dismissed such news.

In an exchange filing on late Sunday, TCS issued a clarification over its Marks & Spencer deal.

“The report published by The Telegraph is misleading, with factual inaccuracies including the size of the contract and the continuity of TCS’ work for Marks & Spencer (M&S),” it said.

It said that the report titled ‘M&S ousts Indian outsourcer accused of £300m cyberattack failures’ had factual inaccuracies.

It said that the contract in question went through a regular competitive tender process that started in January this year, prior to the cyber attack incident in April 2025.

“As both M&S and TCS have clarified, the service desk contract with M&S followed a regular competitive RFP process initiated in January 2025, with M&S opting to proceed with other partners much prior to the cyber incident in April 2025. These matters are hence clearly unrelated,” TCS clarified in the filing.

The company further said that the commercial part of the service desk area is an ‘insignificant’ part of TCS' overall contact with Marks & Spencer.

“TCS continues to work on numerous other areas, in its role as a strategic partner for M&S and is proud of this longstanding partnership.”

Reiterating its previous clarification on the M&S cyberattack that happened in April, TCS said that it had conducted an internal scan of its networks and found that the attack did not originate there.

“TCS does not provide cyber security services to M&S. This is a service that is provided by another partner,” the Indian IT giant said.

TCS-M&S deal: What did the report say? On October 26, ‘The Telegraph’ published a report claiming that Marks & Spencer had ended a $1 billion contract with TCS following the ‘devastating’ cyber attack.

It said that M&S had lost around £300m from the hack, for which it ended the TCS contract to operate the FTSE 100 company’s technology helpdesk.

The TCS-Marks & Spencer deal was cancelled in July, the report said, three months after the cyberattack was reported in April.

Marks & Spencer has been a client for TCS for over a decade, and had signed a $1 billion deal with the Indian IT giant two years ago.

TCS share price today TCS share price today ended in green. The TCS stock was trading at ₹3,083 on the NSE at the closing bell, up by 0.65 per cent as compared to its previous close.

