TCS net falls short as clients cut IT outlay

“Technologies like ChatGPT take time to mature. As it matures, we will be ready for it. We’ll have a centre of excellence surrounding it and have specific competencies built around it. We’ll assess its drawbacks and find the pros, and find ways to deliver it in the right and meaningful way to our clients. We’re already working on this, and it’s happening right now. We’ve been working on generative AI that generates more software for decades now — we have plenty of core technologies, architectures and libraries, and we’re finding ways to deliver such tools to developers to use these in the best possible way," said N. Ganapathy Subramaniam, chief operating officer of TCS.