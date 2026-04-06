Tata Consultancy Services Ltd was long revered as one of the safest private-sector employers. But layoffs driven by an artificial intelligence-powered upheaval and deep cuts to variable payouts have shaken confidence, sparking an unprecedented exodus at the top.
TCS’ new challenge: Retaining senior talent amid exodus
SummaryThe churn at TCS comes months after India’s largest IT services company by revenue began its biggest layoff drive, with plans to remove 12,000 executives, or 2% of its workforce. This has prompted many senior executives to question the company's future.
Tata Consultancy Services Ltd was long revered as one of the safest private-sector employers. But layoffs driven by an artificial intelligence-powered upheaval and deep cuts to variable payouts have shaken confidence, sparking an unprecedented exodus at the top.
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