Subscribe
Wall Street Journal at flat 1500 offSubscribe@3499

TCS’ new challenge: Retaining senior talent amid exodus

Jas BardiaVarun Sood
4 min read6 Apr 2026, 06:00 AM IST
TCS, which saw 13.5% attrition in the December quarter, once had the lowest exit rate among peers.
TCS, which saw 13.5% attrition in the December quarter, once had the lowest exit rate among peers. (Bloomberg)
Summary

The churn at TCS comes months after India’s largest IT services company by revenue began its biggest layoff drive, with plans to remove 12,000 executives, or 2% of its workforce. This has prompted many senior executives to question the company's future.

Gift this article

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd was long revered as one of the safest private-sector employers. But layoffs driven by an artificial intelligence-powered upheaval and deep cuts to variable payouts have shaken confidence, sparking an unprecedented exodus at the top.

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd was long revered as one of the safest private-sector employers. But layoffs driven by an artificial intelligence-powered upheaval and deep cuts to variable payouts have shaken confidence, sparking an unprecedented exodus at the top.

At least 300 of 1,800 senior executives have quit India’s largest software services provider in eight months through 31 March, representing at least 16% churn among senior ranks, the highest since the company went public in 2004, according to three executives familiar with the exits. This category witnessed 4-5% annual churn earlier, they said.

At least 300 of 1,800 senior executives have quit India’s largest software services provider in eight months through 31 March, representing at least 16% churn among senior ranks, the highest since the company went public in 2004, according to three executives familiar with the exits. This category witnessed 4-5% annual churn earlier, they said.

Executives with over two decades of experience, including principal consultants, vice presidents, and senior vice presidents, have resigned during this period, said the people who didn’t want to be identified.

Mint could not independently determine how many of these 300 executives were among those laid off. TCS had kicked off its largest job cuts, removing 12,000 executives or 2% of its workforce, as AI disrupted India’s $297-billion technology services outsourcing industry.

Also Read | AI's first threat: How TCS, Infy, HCL, others rank on app integration services

TCS has been undergoing significant restructuring and has also started to edge away from its lifetime employment commitment, said Peter Bendor-Samuel, founder of Everest Group, a Texas-based consultancy. “The combination of these effects has created increased uncertainty and some dissatisfaction. Some specific clients may feel the impact as their favoured consultants and engineers are no longer with the account.”

Queries emailed to TCS went unanswered until press time.

“The thing top-most on the minds of the people is why we are doing this (layoffs). We do not pay the best. Yet we managed to attract some of the best minds because of brand Tata. We always promised the best opportunities to people, a wide variety of projects in which they could work,” said one of the executives cited earlier. “That trust has been broken.”

‘Sense of instability’

TCS, which saw 13.5% attrition in the December quarter, once had the lowest exit rate among peers. However, that gap has narrowed. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp, Infosys Ltd, and HCL Technologies Ltd ended the quarter with voluntary attrition of 13.9%, 12.3%, and 12.4%, respectively.

A high exit rate among senior executives raises questions about the company's future, as these executives are the cornerstone of its flawless project execution. “No AI bots or automation tools can replace this talent pool,” said another executive. “Obviously, it does not bode well for the company.”

Also Read | NCDEX taps TCS to build equities platform, targets cash launch by 2026

Amit Chandra, vice-president at HDFC Securities, said, “TCS’s growth has been impacted despite strong TCV (deal) wins because of higher leakages. The layoffs have created a sense of instability (at the leadership level) which was not there earlier.”

Uncertainty over variable pay

TCS lost some work from its large customers, including Zurich Life Insurance to DXC Technology last year and the UK insurance giant Phoenix Group to Wipro Ltd. In October, TCS lost a $585 million contract from Paramount Global, the New York-headquartered entertainment company, to LTIMindtree Ltd, the IT services firm of L&T.

The firm reported $22.4 billion in revenue during April-December, implying it needs 3.65% dollar revenue growth in January-March to match its FY25 full-year revenue of $30.18 billion. Achieving this sequential growth is particularly difficult during a seasonally weak quarter, increasing the possibility that TCS may report a full-year revenue decline on 9 April.

A weak macro environment adds to the uncertainty, prompting large firms to hold back on tech spending. In such times, companies are forced to bag deals at low operating margins.

"If you look at TCS and other large caps with larger legacy portfolio contributions, they are in a cost-takeout environment with weak discretionary demand. TCS either has to reduce margins to bag deals or let go of mid to senior-level talent that cannot be upskilled to protect margins," said Sushovon Nayak, lead IT analyst, Anand Rathi Institutional Equities.

Also Read | Strong deals, soft exits: What TCS and HCL say about IT demand

A second reason for departures is that the senior leadership pool has not received more than 10% of variable pay over the past two years, according to three executives. Many of these 300 executives subsequently joined startups, Fortune 500 companies, or smaller firms like Genpact, offering higher compensation.

“For more than two years, none of this senior leadership has received any variable pay, even as the company has paid hikes and variable pay to the junior staff,” said another executive.

Structural shift

Some analysts said the shift is structural. “This is less about layoffs and more about a structural reset. When firms move from labour-led delivery to AI-led execution, you simply need fewer layers of senior oversight,” said Phil Fersht, chief executive of HFS Research, an outsourcing research firm.

According to Thomas Reuner, principal analyst at Pierre Audoin Consultants, the direction of travel is toward fewer middle layers and more senior positions that can handle both execution and coordination.

High churn in the senior leadership ranks, along with declining growth, came at a time when TCS shares hit a six-year low late last month. Its shares closed at 2,451.65 a share on Thursday, with a market cap of $95 billion.

Since K. Krithivasan took over as the chief executive in June 2023 from Rajesh Gopinathan, the stock has fallen 26%. During this period, Infosys and Wipro have also declined, while HCL Technologies Ltd and Tech Mahindra Ltd rose.

A loss of confidence from employees, clients and investors is not making it easy for Krithivasan, who is three months short of completing three years at the helm.

TCS’s performance is also crucial for parent Tata Sons, the holding company of the Tata Group. The IT major accounted for a little over 30,000 crore or 84% of Tata Sons’ 36,149 crore in dividend income in the year ended March 2025.

Under chairman Natarajan Chandrasekaran, Tata Sons has used this cash from TCS to start new businesses, including aviation, e-commerce, assembling iPhones for Apple and building a semiconductor business.

The cumulative losses from Air India, Tata Electronics, and Tata Digital totalled 15,539 crore, according to Tata Sons’ latest annual report.

Gift this article

Topics

Meet the Author

Jas Bardia

Jas Bardia is a Bengaluru-based business journalist covering India’s information technology (IT) serRead more

vices sector and Global Capability Centres (GCCs). Known for his investigative depth and attention to detail, Jas has a knack for breaking stories on leadership shifts, high-stakes deals, and evolving industry trends long before they hit the mainstream. If the news is anything IT-related, chances are this author has broken it. Before joining Mint in November 2023, Jas honed his financial reporting skills at Bloomberg News in Mumbai, where he covered bonds and currencies following his graduation from the Asian College of Journalism. When he isn’t chasing his next exclusive, Jas is likely scouting the city’s newest culinary spots, cool events, or is immersed in the electric atmosphere of a Bengaluru FC match at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium. Jas has an eye for detail, an ear for history, and a weakness for a great cologne, and values a good conversation as much as a good lead. If you want to talk about your favourite war movie, funny drunk stories, or a supposed “scam”/wrongdoing in a company, get in touch with him at jas.bardia@livemint.com.

Read Less
Varun Sood

Varun Sood has been a business journalist writing on corporate affairs for the past 17 years. He curRead more

rently oversees corporate coverage, including information technology (IT) services, aviation, auto, metals and mining, and conglomerates at Mint. He started as a reporter at Business Standard in 2005, after a short internship at the Economic and Political Weekly. Having worked across newsrooms in Delhi and Mumbai, including at DNA, the Financial Times, and the Economic Times, he is now based in Bengaluru. He is most proud of his work over the last decade at Mint, including writing about the rise and fall of some CEOs at Infosys, TCS, Cognizant, and Wipro. His first book, “Azim Premji: The Man Beyond the Billions”, was published by HarperCollins in October 2020. These days, he is spending more time reading annual reports and analysts' transcripts. Varun’s two pet peeves are access journalism and the dying art of interviews with business leaders. If you think there is something wrong inside your company or there are problems with corporate governance that you'd like to highlight, email him at varun.sood@livemint.com.

Read Less
Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeCompaniesNewsTCS’ new challenge: Retaining senior talent amid exodus

TCS’ new challenge: Retaining senior talent amid exodus

Jas BardiaVarun Sood
4 min read6 Apr 2026, 06:00 AM IST
TCS, which saw 13.5% attrition in the December quarter, once had the lowest exit rate among peers.
TCS, which saw 13.5% attrition in the December quarter, once had the lowest exit rate among peers. (Bloomberg)
Summary

The churn at TCS comes months after India’s largest IT services company by revenue began its biggest layoff drive, with plans to remove 12,000 executives, or 2% of its workforce. This has prompted many senior executives to question the company's future.

Gift this article

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd was long revered as one of the safest private-sector employers. But layoffs driven by an artificial intelligence-powered upheaval and deep cuts to variable payouts have shaken confidence, sparking an unprecedented exodus at the top.

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd was long revered as one of the safest private-sector employers. But layoffs driven by an artificial intelligence-powered upheaval and deep cuts to variable payouts have shaken confidence, sparking an unprecedented exodus at the top.

At least 300 of 1,800 senior executives have quit India’s largest software services provider in eight months through 31 March, representing at least 16% churn among senior ranks, the highest since the company went public in 2004, according to three executives familiar with the exits. This category witnessed 4-5% annual churn earlier, they said.

At least 300 of 1,800 senior executives have quit India’s largest software services provider in eight months through 31 March, representing at least 16% churn among senior ranks, the highest since the company went public in 2004, according to three executives familiar with the exits. This category witnessed 4-5% annual churn earlier, they said.

Executives with over two decades of experience, including principal consultants, vice presidents, and senior vice presidents, have resigned during this period, said the people who didn’t want to be identified.

Mint could not independently determine how many of these 300 executives were among those laid off. TCS had kicked off its largest job cuts, removing 12,000 executives or 2% of its workforce, as AI disrupted India’s $297-billion technology services outsourcing industry.

Also Read | AI's first threat: How TCS, Infy, HCL, others rank on app integration services

TCS has been undergoing significant restructuring and has also started to edge away from its lifetime employment commitment, said Peter Bendor-Samuel, founder of Everest Group, a Texas-based consultancy. “The combination of these effects has created increased uncertainty and some dissatisfaction. Some specific clients may feel the impact as their favoured consultants and engineers are no longer with the account.”

Queries emailed to TCS went unanswered until press time.

“The thing top-most on the minds of the people is why we are doing this (layoffs). We do not pay the best. Yet we managed to attract some of the best minds because of brand Tata. We always promised the best opportunities to people, a wide variety of projects in which they could work,” said one of the executives cited earlier. “That trust has been broken.”

‘Sense of instability’

TCS, which saw 13.5% attrition in the December quarter, once had the lowest exit rate among peers. However, that gap has narrowed. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp, Infosys Ltd, and HCL Technologies Ltd ended the quarter with voluntary attrition of 13.9%, 12.3%, and 12.4%, respectively.

A high exit rate among senior executives raises questions about the company's future, as these executives are the cornerstone of its flawless project execution. “No AI bots or automation tools can replace this talent pool,” said another executive. “Obviously, it does not bode well for the company.”

Also Read | NCDEX taps TCS to build equities platform, targets cash launch by 2026

Amit Chandra, vice-president at HDFC Securities, said, “TCS’s growth has been impacted despite strong TCV (deal) wins because of higher leakages. The layoffs have created a sense of instability (at the leadership level) which was not there earlier.”

Uncertainty over variable pay

TCS lost some work from its large customers, including Zurich Life Insurance to DXC Technology last year and the UK insurance giant Phoenix Group to Wipro Ltd. In October, TCS lost a $585 million contract from Paramount Global, the New York-headquartered entertainment company, to LTIMindtree Ltd, the IT services firm of L&T.

The firm reported $22.4 billion in revenue during April-December, implying it needs 3.65% dollar revenue growth in January-March to match its FY25 full-year revenue of $30.18 billion. Achieving this sequential growth is particularly difficult during a seasonally weak quarter, increasing the possibility that TCS may report a full-year revenue decline on 9 April.

A weak macro environment adds to the uncertainty, prompting large firms to hold back on tech spending. In such times, companies are forced to bag deals at low operating margins.

"If you look at TCS and other large caps with larger legacy portfolio contributions, they are in a cost-takeout environment with weak discretionary demand. TCS either has to reduce margins to bag deals or let go of mid to senior-level talent that cannot be upskilled to protect margins," said Sushovon Nayak, lead IT analyst, Anand Rathi Institutional Equities.

Also Read | Strong deals, soft exits: What TCS and HCL say about IT demand

A second reason for departures is that the senior leadership pool has not received more than 10% of variable pay over the past two years, according to three executives. Many of these 300 executives subsequently joined startups, Fortune 500 companies, or smaller firms like Genpact, offering higher compensation.

“For more than two years, none of this senior leadership has received any variable pay, even as the company has paid hikes and variable pay to the junior staff,” said another executive.

Structural shift

Some analysts said the shift is structural. “This is less about layoffs and more about a structural reset. When firms move from labour-led delivery to AI-led execution, you simply need fewer layers of senior oversight,” said Phil Fersht, chief executive of HFS Research, an outsourcing research firm.

According to Thomas Reuner, principal analyst at Pierre Audoin Consultants, the direction of travel is toward fewer middle layers and more senior positions that can handle both execution and coordination.

High churn in the senior leadership ranks, along with declining growth, came at a time when TCS shares hit a six-year low late last month. Its shares closed at 2,451.65 a share on Thursday, with a market cap of $95 billion.

Since K. Krithivasan took over as the chief executive in June 2023 from Rajesh Gopinathan, the stock has fallen 26%. During this period, Infosys and Wipro have also declined, while HCL Technologies Ltd and Tech Mahindra Ltd rose.

A loss of confidence from employees, clients and investors is not making it easy for Krithivasan, who is three months short of completing three years at the helm.

TCS’s performance is also crucial for parent Tata Sons, the holding company of the Tata Group. The IT major accounted for a little over 30,000 crore or 84% of Tata Sons’ 36,149 crore in dividend income in the year ended March 2025.

Under chairman Natarajan Chandrasekaran, Tata Sons has used this cash from TCS to start new businesses, including aviation, e-commerce, assembling iPhones for Apple and building a semiconductor business.

The cumulative losses from Air India, Tata Electronics, and Tata Digital totalled 15,539 crore, according to Tata Sons’ latest annual report.

Gift this article

Topics

Meet the Author

Jas Bardia

Jas Bardia is a Bengaluru-based business journalist covering India’s information technology (IT) serRead more

vices sector and Global Capability Centres (GCCs). Known for his investigative depth and attention to detail, Jas has a knack for breaking stories on leadership shifts, high-stakes deals, and evolving industry trends long before they hit the mainstream. If the news is anything IT-related, chances are this author has broken it. Before joining Mint in November 2023, Jas honed his financial reporting skills at Bloomberg News in Mumbai, where he covered bonds and currencies following his graduation from the Asian College of Journalism. When he isn’t chasing his next exclusive, Jas is likely scouting the city’s newest culinary spots, cool events, or is immersed in the electric atmosphere of a Bengaluru FC match at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium. Jas has an eye for detail, an ear for history, and a weakness for a great cologne, and values a good conversation as much as a good lead. If you want to talk about your favourite war movie, funny drunk stories, or a supposed “scam”/wrongdoing in a company, get in touch with him at jas.bardia@livemint.com.

Read Less
Varun Sood

Varun Sood has been a business journalist writing on corporate affairs for the past 17 years. He curRead more

rently oversees corporate coverage, including information technology (IT) services, aviation, auto, metals and mining, and conglomerates at Mint. He started as a reporter at Business Standard in 2005, after a short internship at the Economic and Political Weekly. Having worked across newsrooms in Delhi and Mumbai, including at DNA, the Financial Times, and the Economic Times, he is now based in Bengaluru. He is most proud of his work over the last decade at Mint, including writing about the rise and fall of some CEOs at Infosys, TCS, Cognizant, and Wipro. His first book, “Azim Premji: The Man Beyond the Billions”, was published by HarperCollins in October 2020. These days, he is spending more time reading annual reports and analysts' transcripts. Varun’s two pet peeves are access journalism and the dying art of interviews with business leaders. If you think there is something wrong inside your company or there are problems with corporate governance that you'd like to highlight, email him at varun.sood@livemint.com.

Read Less
Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeCompaniesNewsTCS’ new challenge: Retaining senior talent amid exodus
Read Next Story
OPEN IN APP