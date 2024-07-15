TCS boss Krithivasan: Unafraid of GenAI, unwilling to say the worst is past
Summary
- CEO K. Krithivasan dismisses fears about Generative AI and expresses confidence that technology will create more jobs. He believes that bringing differentiation to clients is key, not riding a hype cycle.
New Delhi: Tata Consultancy Services Ltd (TCS) is not confident that the worst of the slowdown is past, chief executive officer K. Krithivasan said, as India's largest information technology services company tries to determine client spending in its biggest markets—the US, Western Europe and the UK.