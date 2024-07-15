TCS boss Krithivasan: Unafraid of GenAI, unwilling to say the worst is past

"At the same time, we realize that unlike some of the technologies in the past like Blockchain, GenAI has a much larger impact. We believe many areas (In the IT services space) will gradually change. 30-35 years ago, when I started as a young engineer, almost all of the coding was in the mainframe. Today, 10% is in mainframe while 90% is in new technologies. Even the 10% coding we do in the mainframe differs from what we used to 30 years ago. Now, every time you code, you get help from IDEs (integrated development environment or IDE is a software application that helps programmers develop software code efficiently). Ten years from now, the way we do coding now will be different. So, the question is, if we have 1,000 people now, will we have fewer people because of the rise of these traditional GenAI technologies? Our belief is not so, and we will have more people. This is because technology will play a greater role in the creation of more products and services."