Business News/ Companies / News/  TCS office in Bengaluru receives hoax bomb threat from laid-off employee: Reports
Breaking News

TCS office in Bengaluru receives hoax bomb threat from laid-off employee: Reports

 Livemint

Panic erupted at the premises of Tata Consultancy Services in Bengaluru, following a hoax bomb threat allegedly issued a laid off employee of the company, reports said on November 14.

Mint Image

Panic erupted at the premises of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) in Bengaluru, following a hoax bomb threat allegedly issued a laid off employee of the company, reports said on November 14.

The threat was received in the B block of TCS Think Campus during the morning hours, ETV Bharat reported, citing sources. Subsequently, the company alerted the local Parappana Agrahara police station.

(This is a developing story)

Updated: 14 Nov 2023, 05:10 PM IST
