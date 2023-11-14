Hello User
Business News/ Companies / News/  TCS office in Bengaluru receives hoax bomb threat from laid-off employee: Reports
  • Panic erupted at the premises of Tata Consultancy Services in Bengaluru, following a hoax bomb threat allegedly issued a laid off employee of the company, reports said on November 14.

Panic erupted at the premises of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) in Bengaluru, following a hoax bomb threat allegedly issued a laid off employee of the company, reports said on November 14.

The threat was received in the B block of TCS Think Campus during the morning hours, ETV Bharat reported, citing sources. Subsequently, the company alerted the local Parappana Agrahara police station.

(This is a developing story)

Updated: 14 Nov 2023, 05:10 PM IST
