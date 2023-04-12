TCS onboards 44,000 freshers in FY23, honors all job offers

TCS onboards 44,000 freshers in FY23, honors all job offers2 min read . 10:03 PM IST
- TCS maintained that it looks to make 40,000 campus offers to freshers in the FY2023-2024
IT major Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) says it onboarded over 44,000 freshers and its highest-ever number of experienced professionals.
The company said that it will honor all job offer, said TCS in its regulatory filing.
"As we grow the TCS family, I want to call out the stellar role played by our recruitment team in swiftly scaling up hiring, and onboarding the best available talent, enabling TCS to meet its delivery commitments and capture growth. We are honoring all job offers, and have added 22,600 employees on a net basis in FY 23. During the year, we onboarded over 44K freshers and our highest-ever number of experienced professionals. We also doubled down on organic talent development, obtaining over 53K cloud certifications during the year, bringing the total to over 110K employees certified on hyperscaler platforms. This places us among the top 2 partners for the largest cloud providers," said Milind Lakkad, Chief HR Officer.
Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) maintained that it looks to make 40,000 campus offers to freshers in the FY2023-2024 amid worries of a slowdown in hiring in the tech sector.
TCS has made a net addition of 821 in its employees' headcount for the quarter ended March 2023 (Q4FY23) period.
The total workforce stood at 614,795 as on 31 March, 2023. TCS said that for FY23, it has added 22,600 employees on a net basis.
IT services attrition on an LTM basis continued to trend down and was at 20.1%.
TCS reported a 14.8 percent year-on-year increase in consolidated net profit at ₹11,436 crore for the quarter ended March 31, 2023. The consolidated revenue from operations came in at ₹59,162 crore, up 16.9 percent from ₹50,591 crore in the year-ago quarter.
The company has declared a final dividend of ₹24 per equity share. On Wednesday, the company's scrip ended 0.87 per cent higher at ₹3,242.10 on BSE.
