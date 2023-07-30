TCS CEO overhauls business structure

TCS CEO overhauls business structure1 min read 30 Jul 2023, 10:40 PM IST
TCS revamps group structure with new CEO
New Delhi
Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), India’s top software services company, has revamped its organizational structure by creating business groups based on industry sectors and geographies under new chief executive officer and managing director, K. Krithivasan who took charge on 1 June.
According to a Moneycontrol.com report based on an internal email sent by Krithivasan, Susheel Vasudevan will lead BSFI Americas, while Shankar NS will lead BFSI UK, Europe and Australia. The communication, media and information services will be headed by Akhilesh Tiwari, while life sciences, healthcare, energy, resources and utilities will be led by Debashis Ghosh. Further, manufacturing will be under Anupam Singhal, Krishnan Ramanujam will spearhead retail, CPG, travel, transportation and hospitality and V. Rajanna will head technology, software and services.
The company has also elevated Harrick Vin as the new chief technology officer and Abhinav Kumar as the interim head for marketing.
In an exchange filing, TCS also said executive vice president K. Ananth Krishnan will leave his senior management role after 31 July ahead of his retirement in October.
Some of the company’s new practices created by Krithivasan are focused on the enterprise cognitive business operations and artificial intelligence cloud to cope with the changing business environment.
The previous restructuring at TCS happened in April 2022 under former CEO and MD Rajesh Gopinathan. As per the structure, the company divided clients into four distinctive business groups and was dependant on a client’s journey or association with it instead of verticals and geographies, which became a challenge for senior leaders and vertical heads.
On the deals front, despite a challenging environment, TCS bagged back-to-back mega deals of over $700 million in the U.K, both through renewals and new clients.