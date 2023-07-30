TCS CEO overhauls business structure

According to a Moneycontrol.com report based on an internal email sent by Krithivasan, Susheel Vasudevan will lead BSFI Americas, while Shankar NS will lead BFSI UK, Europe and Australia. The communication, media and information services will be headed by Akhilesh Tiwari, while life sciences, healthcare, energy, resources and utilities will be led by Debashis Ghosh. Further, manufacturing will be under Anupam Singhal, Krishnan Ramanujam will spearhead retail, CPG, travel, transportation and hospitality and V. Rajanna will head technology, software and services.