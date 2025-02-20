Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) announced a new collaboration with Salesforce on Thursday, February 20, to help customers in the manufacturing and semiconductor industries drive value from artificial intelligence (AI).

As part of this collaboration, TCS launched three initiatives. These include Semiconductor Sales Accelerator, which increases sales with data-driven insights; Seller for the Future, which provides near real-time insights, predictive analytics, and personalised recommendations; and Digital Field Service, which equips technicians on the field with real-time information, predictive maintenance insights, and optimised scheduling.

"The collaboration will leverage the combined industry expertise, AI, and cloud capabilities of TCS and Salesforce to help manufacturers and semiconductor chipmakers to unlock data-driven insights for smarter selling and exceptional service," according to a release. One of the key challenges for organisations in their AI adoption journeys is unlocking their data's true value. For large organisations, data is often stored in unstructured silos.

"Recognising the unique challenges and opportunities within the manufacturing and semiconductor industries, this collaboration leverages the combined strengths of both companies to digitally transform how customers in these industries sell and service their products," it said.