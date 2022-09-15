TCS pips HDFC Bank to become most valuable brand: report

Kantar’s annual global and local brand valuation rankings are based on company financial data, coupled with brand equity research. Kantar’s research ranks brands on their ability to meet one of following criteria, including whether the corporate parent is listed on a stock exchange in India, the brand originated in India and its corporate parent is listed on a recognized stock exchange, and the brand is privately owned, but financial statements are publicly available. Indian unicorns brands must have their most recent valuation publicly available.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}