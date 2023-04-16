Mumbai: Tata Consultancy Services Ltd (TCS), India’s largest IT firm, is set to give its top-performing employees a 12-15% salary hike to keep them on board. The company hopes this move, combined with the job market’s slowdown, will bring attrition down from 20% at present to 13-14% in the second half of the fiscal year.

The company is also considering a hike in the base salaries of campus recruits, a decision that could prompt rivals such as Infosys, HCL Technologies, and Wipro to follow suit.

“For high performers, we are looking into [pay hikes in] the 12-15% range. Everybody else, basically, we have 8%, 5%, and 1.5% for those who are not performing," said Milind Lakkad, chief human resources officer of TCS. Last year, top performers in junior cadres received an 11% bonus, whereas those in senior cadres received a lower one. Additionally, in the first quarter of January-March, junior executives were granted a 100% bonus.

Despite a shrinking job market in the IT sector, TCS hired 44,000 from campuses last fiscal year and plans to hire another 40,000 in the current fiscal. As a result, Lakkad expects attrition to fall from 20.1% in the March quarter to pre-pandemic levels in H2FY24.

“It will come down from 20%...pre-pandemic level, it will go to 13-14%," Lakkad said.

TCS saw attrition of 21.3% in the December quarter as IT services companies poached employees to meet their growth needs when businesses reopened post-pandemic.

However, over the last two-three quarters, global recession and geopolitical hurdles have led to layoffs and hiring freezes in many global firms, ending the frenzy.

Rival Infosys saw an attrition of 20.9% in the March quarter, down from 24.3% in the December quarter. Wipro and HCL Technologies will announce their results on 27 and 20 April, respectively.

TCS has seen a drop in counter-offers and negotiations as well. “The instant gratification that happened in the last two years has come down significantly, if not stopped. It is the right thing for everybody—more for the people, than the organization. Organizations will manage if we have managed what happened in the last two years reasonably well," Lakkad said. TCS had a net addition of 821 employees in the March quarter.

In a major change in IT services companies’ hiring approach, TCS may raise its campus salaries for freshers, setting a precedent for rivals such as Infosys to follow.

“We may, you know, we are thinking about it," the CHRO said. The battle for talent plays out on campuses, from where IT service firms recruit en masse. The salaries hover around ₹3-3.5 lakh, while more skilled engineers can get offers of even ₹7 lakh.

IT companies have not raised their campus salaries in almost a decade owing to ample availability of talent.

TCS may also introduce incentives to allow new recruits to upgrade their skill sets over a certain timeframe. It said US visa delays were harming its human resources and preventing its talent from gaining global exposure. “We were able to deal with [US visa delays] for the last two years, and we can deal with it. From a people’s standpoint, I would like this to be relaxed a lot more because I can provide lot more of the percentage of people to go quickly to other locations and have global work exposure," Lakkad said.

The waiting period for US B1 and B2 visas has often gone beyond a year, impacting IT service companies that need to send their employees off-site for projects.

