TCS to give 12-15% salary hikes to top performers3 min read . Updated: 16 Apr 2023, 11:47 PM IST
TCS may raise its campus salaries for freshers and introduce incentives to allow new recruits to upgrade skills
Mumbai: Tata Consultancy Services Ltd (TCS), India’s largest IT firm, is set to give its top-performing employees a 12-15% salary hike to keep them on board. The company hopes this move, combined with the job market’s slowdown, will bring attrition down from 20% at present to 13-14% in the second half of the fiscal year.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×