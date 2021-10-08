Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home >Companies >News >TCS to hire 35,000 graduates in H2, taking the total hiring count to 78,000 in FY22

TCS to hire 35,000 graduates in H2, taking the total hiring count to 78,000 in FY22

TCS added 19,690 employees on a net basis in Q2
1 min read . 08:37 PM IST Edited By Podishetti Akash

  • TCS has already hired 43,000 fresh graduates in the last six months

IT major Tata Consultancy services (TCS) on Friday said it plans to hire 35,000 fresh graduates in the second half of the current financial year, taking the total to 78,000 for full financial year. The company has already hired 43,000 graduates in the last six months.

TCS added 19,690 employees on a net basis in Q2, taking the total employee base to 528,748 as of September 30. Of the total headcount, women make upto 36.2% of the total base.

“This has been a fulfilling quarter in more ways than one. We brought on board a record number of 43,000 fresh graduates in the last six months. Our Shift-Left training strategy has helped us significantly accelerate their deployment," TCS chief HR officer Milind Lakkad said.

"Investing ahead of time in building our own pipeline of talent has helped us overcome supply-side challenges, and meet the execution timelines of our customers’ growth and transformation programs," he added.

TCS attrition rate has increased to 11.9% in the September quarter, up from 8.6% in the previous quarter. The company management said it is concerned about the current attrition levels and that the trend would continue for next two to three quarters.

The company has also unveiled its plans to bring back employees to office desks with 70% of its employees fully vaccinated and over 95% getting at least one shot.

TCS management said it is already inviting fully vaccinated senior level employees to return to office.

