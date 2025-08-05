TCS is overhauling how it hires contract staffers. Vendors are not happy
Summary
TCS hires 8-10% of its employees on contract from third-party staffing vendors. But the IT giant has now roped in a managed services provider to deal with these vendors. Here's what changes…
Tata Consultancy Services Ltd has hired a US-based firm to deal with its third-party staffing vendors as India’s largest IT services provider boosts transparency in its recruitment processes.
