TCS Q1 profit misses estimates on costs

If clients indeed scale back spending, it will come after two pandemic years of robust demand for digital and cloud computing services as companies scrambled to digitize their operations. Some analysts fear peak revenue growth for IT services companies is likely behind them, and the momentum is expected to start softening from the second half of the fiscal year because of fewer large deals and clients postponing spending. In addition, margins are under pressure due to wage hikes, higher hiring costs, and increased travel, visa, and other discretionary expenses.

