TCS Q1 results: From PAT, deals to margins, 10 key highlights of the earnings

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) missed analysts' estimates in its quarterly earnings ending June 30, 2022 (Q1FY23) period. On year-on-year, TCS managed to record double-digit growth across business verticals. Sequentially, the company's bottom-line front was lower. Notably, the quarter was challenging from a cost management perspective, as operating margins in Q1 were impacted due to salary increases and other costs. Meanwhile, the tech giant's order book continued to be strong and its workforce crossed the 6 lakh mark.

