IT-giant Tata Consultancy Service (TCS) is set to announce its financial performance for the quarter ending June 2022 (Q1FY23) tomorrow. Ahead of quarterly earnings, TCS shares witnessed buying sentiment on Thursday. In the first quarter of the current fiscal, TCS is expected to garner double-growth in the top-line front on a year-on-year basis due to strong deal execution. Also, rupee depreciation is seen to boost revenue. TCS may post constant currency revenue growth in the range of 2.5-4.5% sequentially. However, a salary wage hike is likely to impact margins.

