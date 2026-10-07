TCS Q2 earnings: Five things to watch as Tata boardroom fight adds to scrutiny

Mumbai: Tata Consultancy Services Ltd (TCS) will report its fiscal second-quarter results on Thursday with an unusual distraction: a boardroom fight at its parent over the man who once ran it.
On 17 September, the Tata Sons board gave chairman N. Chandrasekaran a third five-year term, despite opposition from Tata Trusts chairman Noel Tata. The dispute has raised questions over the validity of the board’s decisions—and over whether the battle at the parent could distract the group’s most important profit engine. Dividends from TCS, the crown jewel of the group, accounted for 88.5% of Tata Sons’ ₹31,961 crore profit in fiscal year 2026 (FY26).