TCS Q2 earnings: Five things to watch as Tata boardroom fight adds to scrutiny

Mumbai: Tata Consultancy Services Ltd (TCS) will report its fiscal second-quarter results on Thursday with an unusual distraction: a boardroom fight at its parent over the man who once ran it.
Mumbai: Tata Consultancy Services Ltd (TCS) will report its fiscal second-quarter results on Thursday with an unusual distraction: a boardroom fight at its parent over the man who once ran it.
On 17 September, the Tata Sons board gave chairman N. Chandrasekaran a third five-year term, despite opposition from Tata Trusts chairman Noel Tata. The dispute has raised questions over the validity of the board’s decisions—and over whether the battle at the parent could distract the group’s most important profit engine. Dividends from TCS, the crown jewel of the group, accounted for 88.5% of Tata Sons’ ₹31,961 crore profit in fiscal year 2026 (FY26).
On 17 September, the Tata Sons board gave chairman N. Chandrasekaran a third five-year term, despite opposition from Tata Trusts chairman Noel Tata. The dispute has raised questions over the validity of the board’s decisions—and over whether the battle at the parent could distract the group’s most important profit engine. Dividends from TCS, the crown jewel of the group, accounted for 88.5% of Tata Sons’ ₹31,961 crore profit in fiscal year 2026 (FY26).
TCS has faced difficulties for two years. Last year, it recorded its first full-year revenue decline since it went public in 2004. Chandrasekaran, who was TCS’s chief executive for almost eight years until 2017, has since become more involved in decisions at the company. His increasing influence is now a topic of discussion among senior TCS leaders.
The feud at the parent has not hurt client relationships, but employees question whether it could distract senior leadership, Chandrasekaran included.
His imprint on TCS’s recent strategy is clear. He approved the company’s entry into data centres in November last year, with plans to set up a 1 gigawatt (GW) facility worth $6.5 billion. He also backed the appointments of Mangesh Sathe as chief strategy officer and Aarthi Subramanian as chief operating officer.
Sathe has since been instrumental in setting up the company’s unit overseeing global capability centres (GCCs), while Subramanian runs weekly reviews with TCS leaders on business needs and artificial intelligence (AI) strategy.
So when TCS reports its second-quarter report card on Thursday, scrutiny will fall on Chandrasekaran as well as chief executive K. Krithivasan. Here are five things to watch when TCS declares its second-quarter earnings on 8 October.
Revenue sets the tone
The second quarter (July-September) is typically TCS’s strongest season, and it matters for two reasons. It sets the tone for peers reporting next week and largely determines how TCS’s year ends, as furloughs and holidays shrink billing days and imply weaker growth in the second half.
At least three brokerages expect constant-currency (CC) growth of 0.4-0.6%, driven by banking and manufacturing clients.
“We estimate revenue growth of 0.6% q-o-q (quarter-on-quarter) CC in Q2FY27, led by healthy deal ramp-up in Jul'26/Aug'26, partly offset by delays in TCV to revenue conversion in Sep'26. TCS is seeing recovery in its manufacturing vertical, but softness in retail and CMT continues,” ICICI Securities analysts Richa Mukhija, Aditi Patil and Seema Nayak wrote in a 27 September note.
The company ended the April-June quarter (Q1FY27) with revenue of $7.62 billion, flat sequentially and up 2.7% from a year earlier.
Demand is the bigger signal
TCS’s view on demand will shape expectations for the entire sector.
Last week, Accenture Plc described a changing demand situation, mostly the same as last year. Investors will watch for signs that the conflict in West Asia is prompting clients to cut optional tech spending and focus on core operations.
AI faces a harder test
The company’s commentary on artificial intelligence (AI) will be closely tracked, as it is one of the few tech services firms to report AI revenue. Annualized AI revenue rose 13.6% sequentially to $2.6 billion last quarter.
The impact of token costs on clients’ AI budgets and revenue-productivity asks will also be closely watched.
According to experts, most new renewals come with a 35% productivity ask upfront, which is further expected to hurt revenue. Against this backdrop, TCS’s ability to win new work and offset revenue deflation will be closely watched. The company’s rate card for AI work will also be tracked.
“Annualized AI services revenue should continue the strong momentum (+13.6% QoQ in 1Q) due to increasing demand for AI-led modernization, autonomous GBS, cybersecurity, and sovereign cloud,” Motilal Oswal Financial Services analysts Abhishek Pathak, Keval Bhagat and Suket Kothari wrote in a 1 October note.
Data centres are a new variable
TCS was the first big information technology (IT) services company to enter data centres.
Last month, it said it had acquired 264 acres in Hyderabad for an AI data centre campus of up to 1GW. The company has invested about ₹200 crore in the unit, HyperVault, so far, according to its yearly reports. Investors will watch spending plans and progress.
Margins face twin pressures
Profit margins face pressure from two sides. AI is making competition tougher between large and mid-sized IT firms, and TCS may need to lower prices to win big deals. Data centres require heavy investment and could reduce profits.
“We forecast a 100 bps y-o-y (year-on-year) margin decline and stable qoq margins. The yoy decline reflects wage revisions, the impact of acquisitions, and ongoing pricing pressure. Ebit margins typically expand in the quarter following annual wage hikes, supporting sequential stability,” Kotak Institutional Equities analysts Kawaljeet Saluja, Sathishkumar S. and Vamshi Krishna wrote in a 28 September note.