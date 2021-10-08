TCS Q2 net profit jumps 14% on strong demand for IT services

The company recorded a quarterly net addition of 19,690 employees in the three months ended 30 September, taking the total headcount to 528,748. With 43,000 freshers joining in the first half of this year, the highest ever on-boarded in the first six months, TCS already crossed the projected target of hiring. It is expected to hire an additional 35,000 in H2 FY22. The reason for the increase in hiring numbers is a mix of high demand and attrition, Lakkad said.