TCS Q2 results 2026: Top 13 highlights from Sept quarter - Google Gemini, Honeywell Tech, Aareal Bank, Vodafone and more

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) announced a series of strategic partnerships, technology initiatives and AI-focused launches during the September quarter, according to its exchange filing with BSE on Thursday.

The announcements covered sectors including automotive, retail, banking, manufacturing, telecom, healthcare and commodities.

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Here are the highlights from exchange filing by the TCS in Q2 2026:

Five-year partnership with Porsche

People also ask AI powered insights from this story 1 What were the key TCS Q2 2026 financial highlights? ⌵ TCS reported revenue of ₹73,188 crore for the September quarter. Its annualised AI revenue was $3.1 billion, crossing 10% of revenue, and quarterly total contract value was $9.6 billion. 2 What does TCS’s five-year partnership with Porsche involve? ⌵ TCS will establish an AI Mobility Centre of Excellence to support innovation across Porsche’s manufacturing, engineering, operations and customer experience. TCS also plans to acquire 100% of Porsche’s MHP consulting subsidiary, subject to regulatory approvals. 3 What will happen to Best Buy’s India Global Capability Center under TCS? ⌵ Best Buy’s India GCC will transition to TCS and be transformed into an AI Capability Center. The initiative will combine the centre’s retail and enterprise knowledge with TCS’s technology, engineering, AI and global delivery capabilities. 4 What SAP transformation work will TCS do for Honeywell Technologies? ⌵ TCS was selected as Honeywell’s global end-to-end SAP S/4HANA transformation partner. It will use TCS Crystallus and RISE with SAP to standardise processes and modernise applications, supporting operational visibility and faster decision-making. 5 What is TCS ADD AgentHub, and how will it be used? ⌵ TCS ADD AgentHub is a role-based, enterprise-ready platform for using agentic AI in drug development. TCS said it will support clinical trials and pharmacovigilance services while maintaining regulatory and audit requirements.

TCS announced a five-year strategic partnership with Porsche AG. As part of the deal, TCS will establish a dedicated AI Mobility Centre of Excellence for Porsche to drive innovation across manufacturing, engineering, operations and customer experience.

TCS, through its subsidiary, will also acquire 100% of MHP Management- und IT-Beratung GmbH, Porsche's Germany-based management and IT consulting subsidiary. The proposed partnership and acquisition remain subject to regulatory approvals.

Best Buy's India GCC to transition to TCS TCS announced an agreement to transition Best Buy's Global Capability Center (GCC) in India to TCS.

The partnership will combine the GCC's retail and enterprise knowledge with TCS' technology, engineering, AI and global delivery capabilities. The GCC will be transformed into an AI Capability Center (AICC), with workflows redesigned and AI-powered solutions developed through TCS' Global Value & Innovation Centres framework.

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Honeywell Technologies selects TCS for SAP transformation Honeywell Technologies selected TCS as its global end-to-end SAP S/4HANA business transformation partner.

TCS will use TCS Crystallus and RISE with SAP to standardise processes and modernise Honeywell's application landscape. The initiative is aimed at improving operational visibility, supporting faster decision-making and enhancing customer experience while creating a foundation for further automation and AI initiatives.

Signs strategic partnership with Aareal Bank TCS announced a long-term strategic partnership with Aareal Bank, an international property specialist.

TCS will provide end-to-end support for the bank's infrastructure landscape, including data centre operations, cloud platforms, workplace services, cybersecurity and infrastructure management. The company said its AI-led delivery model and automation capabilities will help simplify technology operations and create a more agile and scalable technology environment.

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Partners with Vodafone Business TCS announced a strategic partnership with Vodafone Business, the enterprise arm of VodafoneThree.

The partnership is aimed at helping customers modernise technology, accelerate digital adoption, reduce complexity and scale their operations while improving business outcomes and customer experience.

Lights-Out Factory lab in Pune The company also announced the launch of TCS Industrial Autonomy & Engineering Lab Lights-Out Factory at its Sahyadri Park campus in Pune.

The facility will simulate how self-optimising factories can automate operations using the TCS Human+AI Service Autonomy Model. It brings together digital twins, robotics, industrial AI, factory control systems and real-time operational intelligence for live manufacturing environments.

Autonomous Engineering Lab powered by NVIDIA The IT firm launched the TCS Autonomous Engineering Lab Powered by NVIDIA at its Global Axis campus in Bengaluru.

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The facility will serve as a physical AI hub for developing and deploying AI-led solutions across mobility and manufacturing using NVIDIA AI Infrastructure.

Gemini Experience Center in Mexico TCS and Google Cloud set up a new Gemini Experience Center (GEC) in Mexico City, according to the exchange filing.

It is TCS' second Gemini Experience Center in Latin America and ninth worldwide. The facility will help organisations in the region develop AI capabilities and solutions aimed at innovation, productivity and data-driven decision-making.

Gemini Experience Center in Kolkata TCS also launched the Consumer Business Group Gemini Experience Center in Kolkata.

The centre will showcase AI-led innovations for consumer businesses, built using Google Cloud and Google's Gemini models.

AI-native Creative engineering studio in London TCS launched a 4,500-square-feet AI-native TCS Interactive Creative Engineering Studio in London.

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The studio will bring together creative, industry and engineering teams to work with clients and brands on new revenue growth, market expansion and operational efficiency.

Agentic AI platform for drug development TCS launched TCS ADD AgentHub, a role-based, enterprise-ready AI platform designed to enable the use of agentic AI in drug development at scale.

The company said the agentic AI workforce will transform clinical trials and pharmacovigilance services while maintaining regulatory and audit requirements.

Partners with Dubai Gold & Commodities Exchange TCS partnered with the Dubai Gold & Commodities Exchange (DGCX) to modernise and future-proof its market infrastructure.

The programme will introduce a next-generation integrated trading, clearing and surveillance solution. TCS said the transformation will support future growth, improve operational efficiency, accelerate new product development and strengthen DGCX's ability to respond to changing market needs.

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Custom SoC design services for automotive sector TCS launched Custom System-on-Chip (SoC) Design Services for automotive OEMs and semiconductor ecosystem companies.

The offering brings together semiconductor engineering, VLSI design, hardware-software co-design and system validation capabilities. It covers the silicon development lifecycle, including architecture, design, verification, implementation, software integration and system validation, aimed at supporting next-generation software-defined vehicles.

TCS announces Q2 earnings The IT giant announced its earning for the September quarter earlier today and announced revenue of ₹73,188 crore. The company's annualized AI revenue stood at $3.1 billion in Q2 -- stands at 10% of revenue.

It also announced a contract value of $9.6 billion for the quarter.