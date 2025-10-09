TCS layoffs: Headcount falls by nearly 20,000 amid restructuring, NITES accuses IT major of downplaying number

TCS Q2 Results: India's largest IT company, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), recorded a nearly 20,000 total employee count drop in the June to September quarter of the financial year 2025-26, as the firm restructures its workforce amid a push for artificial intelligence (AI).

According to the data collected from the official website, TCS's total workforce count witnessed a 19,755 fall to 593,314 as of the second quarter of the financial year 2025-26, compared to their 613,069 headcount level as of the end of the first quarter of the fiscal year.

However, the IT major's investor presentation data showed that the voluntary attrition rate in TCS dropped by 50 basis points to 13.3% as of the second quarter of the 2025-26 fiscal year, compared sequentially (MoM) with 13.8% in the previous quarter of the financial year.