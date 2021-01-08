TCS’ Q3 earnings: Five things to watch out for

Overall the sector is expected to gain on the margin front due to decrease in travel and subcontracting costs. With regards to TCS, analysts will monitor the impact on margins due to the acquisitions of Post Bank systems from Deutsche Bank and Pramerica’s Ireland IT operations. “Margins are also expected to be hit q-o-q by wage increases in Q3FY21," Nirmal Bang Equities said. TCS had indicated during the second quarter that wage hikes for the entire workforce would be executed effective 1 October. In addition to this, analysts expect the possibility of another salary hike in the coming months.