All eyes are set on IT-giant Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) which is set to announce its financial performance for the quarter ending December 31, 2022 (Q3FY23) period on January 9. TCS stock will also be in focus during this week's session. TCS which is the largest IT company in terms of market share will be the first to present its Q3FY23 earnings in the sector. In Q3, the company is expected to see improvement in operating margin as supply-side disruption eases. Among key things to watch out for will also be TCS' third interim dividend announcement.

