TCS Q3 Results: IT attrition rate drops further to 13.3% in third quarter; commences campus hiring
We are committed to hiring from college campuses and growing talent organically. We have commenced our campus hiring process for the next year and see tremendous excitement among freshers to join TCS, said Milind Lakkad, Chief HR Officer
IT firm Tata Consultancy Services(TCS) on Thursday announced its third quarter results. The company reported a net profit of ₹11,432 crore in the September quarter, registering a growth of 8.7 per cent, compared to ₹10,431 crore in the corresponding period last year. Meanwhile the attrition rate declined further to 13.3% during the same period.