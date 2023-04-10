TCS Q4 preview: Muted revenue growth likely, deal momentum may continue; result on 12 April4 min read . Updated: 10 Apr 2023, 02:33 PM IST
- During December 2022 quarter, TCS garnered a net profit of ₹10,846 crore attributable to shareholders on a consolidated basis up by 11.02% YoY and 3.98% QoQ. Meanwhile, TCS consolidated revenue from operations came in at ₹58,229 crore increasing by 19.11% YoY and 5.28% QoQ.
Tech giant, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) is also set to kick start the fourth quarterly earnings season for FY23 on April 12. Among the positives, TCS is likely to lead growth in Tier-1 and maintain its strong deal wins. However, Q4 is expected to be seasonally weak with broadly muted growth sequentially due to fewer working days and some furlough impact in the quarter. Experts believe TCS may miss the EBIT margin target. Also, TCS' BFSI exposure in the banks' turmoil will be keenly watched.
