Tech giant, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) is also set to kick start the fourth quarterly earnings season for FY23 on April 12. Among the positives, TCS is likely to lead growth in Tier-1 and maintain its strong deal wins. However, Q4 is expected to be seasonally weak with broadly muted growth sequentially due to fewer working days and some furlough impact in the quarter. Experts believe TCS may miss the EBIT margin target. Also, TCS' BFSI exposure in the banks' turmoil will be keenly watched.

