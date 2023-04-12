TCS Q4 Results Live: IT stocks rally ahead of TCS results; here's what to expect

Will TCS miss the target exit EBIT margin ICICI Direct believes that TCS will miss the target exit EBIT margin range of 25% as lower growth would be an additional headwind. Thereby, the brokerage has build in only 20 bps QoQ margin expansion ( versus 50 bps implied margin expansion for target exit).

IT stocks rally ahead of TCS earnings Nifty IT index surged by over 244 points or 0.9% ahead of TCS earnings. The index's current level is at 28,919.80. It has touched the day's high of 28,939.70. All the stocks on the index are in the green. Coforge is the top gainer soaring by 1.5% followed by Infosys and Mphasis advancing by 1.3% and 1.2% respectively. Stocks like Persistent Systems, Tech Mahindra, Wipro, HCL Tech, and TCS are also up nearly a percent. L&T twins LTIM and LTTS picked up marginally.

Key factors to expect in Q4 The fourth quarterly results of FY23 are for the three months between January to March 2023. Mitul Shah - Head of Research at Reliance Securities said, “The 4QFY23 earnings season begins this week with TCS due to report on Wednesday followed by Infosys on Thursday. Investors will closely watch out for management commentary on the demand environment for Indian IT services in the backdrop of the banking crisis and the slowing economic environment." Read here: TCS Q4 results today: Key things to watch out for

TCS share price ahead of Q4 TCS shares are trading in the green on Wednesday ahead of Q4 results. At the time of writing, TCS shares traded at ₹3,231.90 apiece up by ₹17.65 or 0.6% on BSE. The stock traded near the day's high of ₹3,236.90 apiece. TCS' market cap has risen by ₹6,458.22 crore to ₹11,82,440.75 crore at the current market price --- compared to the m-cap of ₹11,76,110.59 crore