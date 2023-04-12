TCS Q4 Results Live: IT stocks rally ahead of TCS results; here's what to expect
- Q4 Results TCS 2023 Live: TCS is scheduled to announce its March 2023 quarter ending results later on Wednesday.
IT giant Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) share price inched up on Wednesday ahead of its fourth quarter results for FY23. Apart from Q4 results, TCS will is likely to recommend a final dividend for the said financial year. In Q4FY23, analysts expect a seasonally weak quarter with broadly muted growth sequentially due to fewer working days and some furlough impact. Among key factors to focus on in TCS earnings would be attrition rate, net addition, deals pipeline, outlook for FY24, change in strategies with new CEO in picture, and growth guidance among others.
ICICI Direct believes that TCS will miss the target exit EBIT margin range of 25% as lower growth would be an additional headwind. Thereby, the brokerage has build in only 20 bps QoQ margin expansion ( versus 50 bps implied margin expansion for target exit).
Nifty IT index surged by over 244 points or 0.9% ahead of TCS earnings. The index's current level is at 28,919.80. It has touched the day's high of 28,939.70.
All the stocks on the index are in the green.
Coforge is the top gainer soaring by 1.5% followed by Infosys and Mphasis advancing by 1.3% and 1.2% respectively.
Stocks like Persistent Systems, Tech Mahindra, Wipro, HCL Tech, and TCS are also up nearly a percent. L&T twins LTIM and LTTS picked up marginally.
The fourth quarterly results of FY23 are for the three months between January to March 2023.
Mitul Shah - Head of Research at Reliance Securities said, “The 4QFY23 earnings season begins this week with TCS due to report on Wednesday followed by Infosys on Thursday. Investors will closely watch out for management commentary on the demand environment for Indian IT services in the backdrop of the banking crisis and the slowing economic environment."
Read here: TCS Q4 results today: Key things to watch out for
TCS shares are trading in the green on Wednesday ahead of Q4 results.
At the time of writing, TCS shares traded at ₹3,231.90 apiece up by ₹17.65 or 0.6% on BSE. The stock traded near the day's high of ₹3,236.90 apiece.
TCS' market cap has risen by ₹6,458.22 crore to ₹11,82,440.75 crore at the current market price --- compared to the m-cap of ₹11,76,110.59 crore.
During December 2022 quarter, TCS garnered a net profit of ₹10,846 crore attributable to shareholders on a consolidated basis up by 11.02% YoY and 3.98% QoQ. The net margin stood at 18.6% for the quarter, whereas the operating margin stood at 24.5% contracting by 0.5% YoY.
On the other hand, TCS consolidated revenue from operations came in at ₹58,229 crore increasing by 19.11% YoY and 5.28% QoQ. In terms of constant currency, the revenue growth was at 13.5% YoY driven by business in North America and the UK. TCS' order book stood at $7.8 billion as of December 31, 2022, versus $8.1 billion in 2QFY23.
