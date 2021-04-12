OPEN APP
Tata Consultancy Services Ltd reported a 14.9% rise in March-quarter profit on Monday, as India's top IT services firm benefited from an uptick in cloud services demand during the COVID-19 crisis.

The company's consolidated profit for the March quarter came in at 9,246 crore compared with 8,049 crore in the year-ago period.

The Board recommended a final dividend of 15 rupees per share.

The company's consolidated revenue rose 9.4% to 43,705 crore.

In Q4, TCS added 19,388 employees to its rolls on a net basis, its highest-ever net addition in a quarter. The total headcount stood at 488,649, a net addition of 40,185 during the year. The IT Services Attrition (LTM) at All-time Low at 7.2%.

The workforce continues to be young and very diverse, comprising 154 nationalities and with women making up 36.5% of the workforce.

On Monday, TCS shares on BSE closed 2.43% lower at 3,241.45 apiece in anticipation of the Q4 results.

