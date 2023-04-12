TCS records all-time-high number of large deals in Q4, bags order of $10 bn3 min read . Updated: 12 Apr 2023, 06:55 PM IST
Tata Consultancy Services clocked in its highest ever deals in the fourth quarter of the previous financial year
Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), reported its highest-ever order book at $8.1 billion with a book-to-bill ratio of 1.2 in the fourth quarter of FY23. The IT major also reported its order book total contract value (TCV) to be at $10 billion in the quarter under review. Its order book TCV stood at $34.1 billion for FY 2022-23. The company recorded an all-time high number of large deals in the quarter under review.
