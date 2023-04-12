Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), reported its highest-ever order book at $8.1 billion with a book-to-bill ratio of 1.2 in the fourth quarter of FY23. The IT major also reported its order book total contract value (TCV) to be at $10 billion in the quarter under review. Its order book TCV stood at $34.1 billion for FY 2022-23. The company recorded an all-time high number of large deals in the quarter under review.

During the fourth quarter of FY23, TCS growth was led by its retail and and consumer packaged goods(CPG) solutions. Its CPG vertical grew by 13 per cent. Life Sciences and Healthcare vertical grew by 12.3 per cent. Rest of the verticals of the company registered a single digit growth.

Also Read: Latest updates on TCS Q4FY23 results

Its Technology & Services wing grew by 9.2 per cent. Whereas, Tata's Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance(BFSI) vertical grew by 9.1 per cent. Its manufacturing vertical progressed by 9.1 per cent, and communications and media grew by 5.3 per cent.

Also Read: TCS CEO K Krithivasan to take over on 1 June, 2023

In terms of their annual performance, TCS' retail and CPG vertical grew by 19.7 per cent and communications and media vertical grew by 14 per cent on an annual basis. Other than that, technology and services grew by 13.7 per cent, life sciences and healthcare grew by 13.3 per cent, manufacturing grew by 13 per cent, and BFSI grew by 11.8 per cent.

Biggest ever deal with UK's Pheonix Group

In February, TCS locked a £600 million digital transformation deal from UK-based insurance and financial services firm, Pheonix Group. The deal accounted as one of the biggest deal of the IT firm in FY23. As part of the contract, TCS will provide its ‘BaNCS’ platform to the Phoenix Group for its banking related operations. Along with this, TCS will also handle customer administration and servicing of Phoenix's life insurance subsidiary, ReAssure.

TCS dividend and net profit for Q4FY23

Sharing a large chunk of its profit with its stakeholders, TCS announced a final dividend of ₹24 per equity share for FY 2022-23. Amid the announcement of its quarterly results, TCS shared jumped by 1 per cent on Wednesday.

The company's growth was majorly led by North America, followed by UK and India. The company also disclosed of raising the share of female employees in its work force to 35.7 per cent. The female workforce of the company comes from a total of 157 different companies.

TCS earned a consolidated profit after tax of ₹11,392 crore in the last quarter of FY23. The IT giant registered a growth of 14.8 percent YOY in its profit. The company's revenue from operations jumped by 16.9 per cent YOY to ₹59,162 crore in the quarter under review.

“Demand for our services continues to be very strong. We registered strong, profitable growth across all our industry verticals and in all our major markets. Our order book is holding up well, with a healthy mix of growth and transformation initiatives, cloud migration, and outsourcing engagements. As clients prepare for a more challenging environment ahead, technologies like cloud that have been embraced now have to be fully leveraged to realize the promised value. TCS has the combination of contextual knowledge, technology expertise and execution rigor to deliver on this imperative," said Rajesh Gopinathan, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director in his statement.