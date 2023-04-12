TCS records all-time-high number of large deals in Q4, bags order of $10 bn

“Demand for our services continues to be very strong. We registered strong, profitable growth across all our industry verticals and in all our major markets. Our order book is holding up well, with a healthy mix of growth and transformation initiatives, cloud migration, and outsourcing engagements. As clients prepare for a more challenging environment ahead, technologies like cloud that have been embraced now have to be fully leveraged to realize the promised value. TCS has the combination of contextual knowledge, technology expertise and execution rigor to deliver on this imperative," said Rajesh Gopinathan, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director in his statement.