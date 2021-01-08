TCS reports strongest Q3 growth in 9 years

TCS reports strongest Q3 growth in 9 years1 min read . Updated: 08 Jan 2021, 06:39 PM IST
- Tata Consultancy Services, India's biggest software services exporters, on Friday reported a 7.18% year-on-year increase in net profit to 8,701 crore in Q3
Tata Consultancy Services, India's biggest software services exporters, on Friday reported a 7.18% year-on-year increase in net profit to 8,701 crore in the quarter ended in December against ₹8,118 crore in the same quarter last year.
Commenting on the results, Rajesh Gopinathan, chief executive officer and managing director, said, "Growing demand for core transformation services and strong revenue conversion from earlier deals have driven a powerful momentum that helped us overcome seasonal headwinds and post one of our best performances in a December quarter. We are entering the new year on an optimistic note, our market position stronger than ever before, and our confidence reinforced by the continued strength in our order book and deal pipeline."
