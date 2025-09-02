TCS salary hike: IT major rolls out wage hikes to employees. Here's how much they got

India's largest IT company, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), has announced its latest round of salary hikes, which will be between 4.5% and 7% for the majority of its employees, news agency PTI reported on Tuesday, 2 September.

The Tata Group firm started sending increment letters to the employees on the evening of 1 September, and the salary hikes will be effective from September 2025, people aware of the development told the news agency.

This comes after talks of a potential salary hike have been deferred for the last two months amid hazy market conditions. The report also mentioned that the email queries sent to the company remained unanswered.

How much salary hike did TCS give? According to the report, TCS has increased the salaries of its lower- and middle-level employees. The people aware of the development told the news agency that the top performers in the company were given more than 10% pay hikes.

TCS attrition rate Mint reported earlier that TCS's attrition rate for the April-June quarter increased to 13.8 per cent on a last-twelve-month (LTM) basis as of the end of the April to June quarter of FY2025-26, up from 13.3 per cent at the end of the fourth quarter of the 2024-25 fiscal.

The attrition rate for the first quarter of the 2025-26 fiscal year witnessed a marginal increase compared to the same quarter a year ago.

In July, TCS Executive Vice President and Chief Human Resources Officer Milind Lakkad said the company had not made any decisions to increase the salary of its employees.

“With respect to wage hikes, we have not made any decisions so far,” said Lakkad in the company's quarterly press conference.

The chief HR officer also told the media that the company was making efforts to lower its attrition rate, which reached a two-year high at the end of the first quarter of the financial year 2025-26.