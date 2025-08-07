TCS wage hike: Who will get increment? From pay raise to roll-out date — here's all you need to know

TCS Salary Hike: India's largest IT services provider, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), is on its way to give salary hikes to its employees, the company recently announced.

Mint was the first to report on TCS salary hikes, which came as a relief for thousands of employees following the TCS layoffs that were announced last month.

TCS said recently that it will lay off a total of 12,000 employees this year. Reports indicate that the layoffs started in July.

Here is everything you need to know about the TCS wage hike.

When will TCS salary hike be given? TCS, in an email to employees, said that the salary hikes will be effective from September 1, 2025.

Who is eligible for TCS salary increment? Around 80 per cent of TCS employees, or 4 out of 5, are eligible for the salary hike from September 1, the company said in its email.

The hike applies to employees with about 11 years of experience or less in the C3A band, Mint reported earlier. Those working in higher bands including C3B, C4, or C5 have not yet been included in this round of raises.

The employees who are getting the hike have CTCs between ₹15 lakh and ₹35 lakh, according to a report by NDTV.

As per the report, the TCS salary hike will benefit over 4 lakh employees.

What did TCS say? On Wednesday, TCS CHRO Milind Lakkad and CHRO Designate K Sudeep said in an email to employees, “We are pleased to announce a compensation revision for all eligible associates in grades up to C3A and equivalent, covering 80 per cent of our workforce. This will be effective 1st September 2025.”

How much hike will be given this year to TCS employees? While the IT services company has not released an official number, TCS employees are expected to get 2 to 4 per cent hike in this cycle. Last year’s hike, effective April, was 7-9 per cent.