TCS salary hike: When will IT major roll out increments to employees? What chief HR officer says post Q1 results

TCS salary hike: India's largest IT company, Tata Consultancy Services' (TCS) Executive Vice President and the Chief Human Resources Officer (CHRO), Milind Lakkad, in the company's press conference on Thursday, 10 July 2025, said that the company has not made any decisions over a potential salary increase.

“With respect to wage hikes, we have not made any decisions so far,” Milind Lakkad told reporters on Thursday.

The IT company delayed its wage hike, attributing it to the “uncertain environment” in the fourth quarter of the financial year 2024-25. Lakkad in the Q4 press conference said that the wage hikes can be anytime during the year, depending on the company's business.

“Because of the uncertain environment, we will decide during the year on wage hikes. It can be at anytime, depending on business,” he told reporters after the Q4 results announcement.

TCS Attrition Rate According to the Q1 results disclosure, the attrition rate of TCS employees increased by 13.8% on a last twelve-month (LTM) basis as of the end of the April to June quarter of FY2025-26, up from its 13.3% levels LTM at the end of the fourth quarter of the 2024-25 fiscal.

The attrition rate for the first quarter of the 2025-26 fiscal year witnessed a marginal increase compared to the same quarter a year ago.

As TCS attrition hits a 2-year high, the company's Chief HRO, Milind Lakkad, said that attrition was more than our comfort level of 13%. “We are making efforts to bring it down,” said Lakkad in the press conference.

Even though TCS had a rise in attrition rate, the company expanded its workforce, hiring more than 5,000 employees during the April to June quarter of the 2025-26 fiscal year. According to Mint's report after Q1 results 2025, the total employee headcount in India's largest IT company was at 613,069, up from 607,979 in the previous quarter.

India's IT Sector Growth The IT services sector is one of the nation's biggest employers and revenue earners in the Indian economy, which helps generate thousands of jobs in the nation.

According to the Indian Brand Equity Foundation (IBEF) data, the Indian IT industry reached $227 billion in the financial year ended 2021-22, witnessing a 15.5% year-on-year (YoY) growth and was estimated to have reached $245 billion in FY23.

The industry report released earlier this year highlights that the Indian software product industry is expected to reach $100 billion by the end of 2025, as Indian companies are focusing on investments abroad to expand their global footprint and enhance their global delivery centres.